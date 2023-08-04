Browns rally past Jets in Hall of Fame Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson made plays with his arm and his legs at UCLA. He flashed those skills again on Thursday night in Canton at the Hall of Fame Game.

Robinson engineered a scoring drive with his first possession after taking over for Kellen Mond to start the third quarter. The 11-play, 93-yard march would end with a touchdown run by Demetric Felton, a play in which “DTR,” as he is known, threw a block to help get Felton into the end zone. Thompson-Robinson ran for 29 yards on the drive. Felton’s score cut the Jets lead to 16-14.

In the fourth, the flashy rookie would strike again.

Thompson-Robinson authored a nine play, 78-yard drive that would end in a 22-yard touchdown to Austin Watkins that put the Browns up for good 21-16. The rookie passer finished the night 8-of-11 for 82 yards and a touchdown, adding 36 more yards on the ground. He had a rating of 124.1

Mond was effective, but not as exciting as Thompson-Robinson. The veteran completed 13 of 19 passes for 92 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

The Browns jump to 1-0 in the preseason. They take on Washington on the 11th at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

