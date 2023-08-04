2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland FBI: Man wanted for Rocky River bank robbery(Source: Cleveland FBI)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged bank robber.

According to a press release, the robbery happened at 12:50 p.m. Friday at the Huntington Bank on Center Ridge Road.

The FBI says a man entered the bank, approached the teller and demanded money.

He was last seen running eastbound on Center Ridge Road, taking cover behind nearby businesses, according to the release.

The FBI described the suspect as a man in his 40s, wearing the following clothes:

  • Maroon Cavaliers hat
  • Black shirt
  • Jeans
  • Dark-framed prescription glasses
  • Surgical mask
  • Appeared to have duct tape or some other form of wrapping on his fingers

The FBI is asking anyone with information to contact the tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Rocky River Police Department at (440) 331-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

