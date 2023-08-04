Summit County deputies ID person of interest after deadly shooting on I-77

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - New information was released Friday after deputies say a suspect shot and killed a driver on Interstate 77.

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 23-year-old Marquise Banks.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Inspector William Holland said an search warrant was executed for a person of interest in New Philadelphia Friday morning.

“We did obtain some information enough to execute a search warrant this morning,” Holland said. “We’re looking for two individuals: one the driver, two the shooter or the passenger.”

Deputies were called to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. Thursday on I-77 near mile-marker 117 in the city of Green.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators determined the passenger of a pickup truck fired several rounds from a handgun into a black Lincoln SUV while both vehicles were heading southbound on I-77.

SCSO said the driver of the Lincoln SUV, later identified as Banks, was struck multiple times, causing the Lincoln to cross the median, drive into the northbound lanes and smash into a Mercedes.

The shooter and the pickup truck drove off, SCSO stated.

The crash was captured on traffic cameras, and the Ohio Department of Transportation released the video Friday after a public records request.

Holland said investigators are working to find out what lead up to this.

“We’re getting a lot of phone calls. Was this a man isolated incident, was it road rage,” Holland said. “That’s something we’re looking into and we hope to make an apprehension soon.”

SCSO said the Green Fire Department took Banks and the driver of the Mercedes to Summa Akron City Hospital, where Banks died.

The condition of the driver of the Mercedes is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Summit County Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317.

