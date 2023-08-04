GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver is dead after being shot several times by the passenger of another vehicle on I-77, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and the suspects are still on the loose.

Dispatch got a 911 call on the shooting that happened on I-77 near mile-marker 117 in the city of Green around 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, said SCSO.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene to investigate.

Investigators determined the passenger of a pickup truck fired several rounds from a handgun into a black Lincoln SUV while both vehicles were heading southbound on I-77, SCSO stated.

SCO said the driver of the Lincoln SUV was struck multiple times.

This caused the Lincoln to cross the median and drive into the northbound lanes of I-77 where it smashed into a Mercedes, according to SCSO.

The shooter and the pickup truck drove off, SCSO stated.

SCSO said the Green Fire Department took the driver of the Lincoln and the driver of the Mercedes to Summa Akron City Hospital.

The driver of the Lincoln was pronounced dead at the hospital, SCSO confirmed.

His identity has not yet been released.

The condition of the driver of the Mercedes is unknown at this time.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit and Crash Team went to the scene to investigate.

The investigation is being led by the Summit County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Summit County Detective Bureau at 330-630-6317.

As of 9 p.m., the northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down at Lauby Road, and I-77 southbound is reduced to one lane at the Graybill Road overpass in the city of Green.

Driver killed by gunman riding in truck beside him on I-77 in Summit County, sheriff says (Ohio Department of Transportation)

Driver killed by gunman riding in truck beside him on I-77 in Summit County, sheriff says (Ohio Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.