Family wants answers in deadly hit and run case in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is desperate for answers after losing her sister in a deadly hit and run crash.

More than a year and a half later, there are still no updates in the case or arrests.

“Come forward,” said Barbara Pasko, sister of the victim. “Put yourself in my shoes. What if it was your mom, your sibling, your mother, your daughter?”

An urgent plea, from a heartbroken woman.

Its been more than a year and a half since Barbara Pasko lost her sister, Mary, in a hit and run.

“Well I was sleeping and I got the phone call and.... I can’t even describe it,” said Barbara. “I can’t.”

It happened on Storer Avenue near West 56th back on December 30th, 2021.

Mary Pasko Burey was 35 years old.

Police never got back to us on if there are any updates on the case, but Barbara says there have been no arrests and the lack of answers is weighing heavily on her family.

“My mom has been in and out of the hospital since she passed away,” said Barbara. “She’s not good at all. You know, people say you can die from a broken heart and I do believe that and my mom is slowly slipping away.”

As for Barbara, the loss is unimaginable, but she’s holding on to hope her sister’s killer will be brought to justice.

“Losing a sibling is the most painful thing you can go through, ‘cause that sibling is like your first best friend, your first everything,” said Barbara. “You experience your first everything with that sibling, so it’s rough. I just have faith and I never give up. I’ll never give up.”

Never giving up that someone knows something, and even the smallest information matters.

“I rather know a little bit of something about what happened, even if they don’t know exactly what happened, just say something,” said Barbara.

It could make the difference in giving this family, including Mary’s three children, closure.

If you know anything about the hit and run that killed Mary, or saw anything that night, call Cleveland Police.

