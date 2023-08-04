Man carjacks 2x in 1 day, crashes with victim’s 3 kids inside, Summit County Sheriff says

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who carjacked twice in one day, crashed one of the cars with three children inside, led authorities on a chase through the woods, and caused a deputy to be injured is behind bars, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The accused carjacker was identified by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office as 44-year-old Mark Carlson.

SCSO said they responded to a carjacking in the city of Green on Aug. 3.

Carlson carjacked a car in the city of Akron earlier in the day, said SCSO, and eventually ran out of gas on Arlington Road in the city of Green.

He went to the BP gas station on Arlington Road and tried to carjack another car, according to SCSO.

SCSO said he was unsuccessful, so he ran to the Taco Bell on Arlington Road and carjacked a car in the drive-thru line.

After struggling with the woman behind the wheel, he forced his way into the car and took off with the driver’s three children inside, SCSO confirmed.

The children were just two, five, and six years old, according to SCSO.

SCSO said he crashed into the building before letting the 5-year-old and 6-year-old children out.

However, he drove away again with the 2-year-old toddler still in the back seat, according to SCSO.

He then drove to the Circle K on Massillon Road and took the 2-year-old child out of the car, said SCSO.

Carlson took off again, and headed southbound on I-77, SCSO stated.

SCSO said their patrol units pursued Carlson southbound and then northbound on I-77.

According to SCSO, Carlson continued into Akron and exited his vehicle near Shelby Avenue and Evers Street.

Carlson ran away and led deputies in a pursuit into a wooded area, said SCSO.

SCSO said the Akron Police officers went to the scene and helped apprehend Carlson, who was arrested and taken into custody.

SCSO confirmed the Akron Fire Department took one of the deputies to the hospital.

The deputies condition, and how they were injured, were not stated.

