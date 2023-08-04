Man falls into exhibit during cheetah show at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man fell into a Columbus Zoo and Aquarium exhibit Thursday after climbing on top of a handrail during the noon Cheetah Run presentation.

Zoo officials say the man fell from the top of a 42-inch protective handrail and fell 12 to 15 feet into the Heart of Africa’s Watering Hole exhibit.

The man was conscious when teams arrived to help him, officials say.

Zoo officials confirmed the area of the exhibit he fell into was not occupied by animals.

Adrienne, the 3.5-year-old cheetah, was with her trainer in the Watering Hole when the incident took place but stayed with her trainer and was secured behind the scenes.

During the same show, a Wild Encounters team member noticed a teenager in a tree behind a protective barrier on the boardwalk, officials say.

A safety announcement was made to get the teen out of the tree.

