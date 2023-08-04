Man fatally shot near Akron homeless encampment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is died Thursday evening following a shooting near a homeless encampment in Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Akron Police and Fire arrived at Kent Place at approximately 10:50 p.m. after receiving calls for a shooting.

Police found the victim, a 48-year-old man, in a parking lot near the homeless encampment with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner.

Police pronounced the man dead at the scene at 11:19 p.m.

Police have not confirmed any motives for the shooting, and have not identified any suspects.

19 News reached out to Akron Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

