Man fatally shot near Akron homeless encampment

Police found the 48-year-old man in a parking lot near the homeless encampment with a gunshot...
Police found the 48-year-old man in a parking lot near the homeless encampment with a gunshot wound to the chest.(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is died Thursday evening following a shooting near a homeless encampment in Akron.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Akron Police and Fire arrived at Kent Place at approximately 10:50 p.m. after receiving calls for a shooting.

Police found the victim, a 48-year-old man, in a parking lot near the homeless encampment with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the medical examiner.

Police pronounced the man dead at the scene at 11:19 p.m.

Police have not confirmed any motives for the shooting, and have not identified any suspects.

19 News reached out to Akron Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

