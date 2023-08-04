2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood in broad daylight, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a man the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood in broad daylight was caught on camera, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspected gunman.

The shooting happened on the corner of West 150th Street and Industrial Parkway around 3 p.m. on Aug. 2, according to police.

Police said the victim was shot by the man on the right of this surveillance photo, which was shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man shot in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood in broad daylight, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this felonious assault shooting, call First District Det. Zverina at 216-623-2532 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-234940 with your tips.

