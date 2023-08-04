2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 8-year-old Cleveland boy last seen playing at park, police say

CPD said Antonio’s mother reported him missing at 12:30 a.m. Friday.
CPD said Antonio’s mother reported him missing at 12:30 a.m. Friday.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a child who went missing Thursday.

A Cleveland spokesperson said 8-year-old Antonio Moss was last seen at 2:30 p.m. playing with his friends by his mother at Warsaw Park, located at 4007 E. 64th St., in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

CPD said Antonio’s mother reported him missing at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on Antonio’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

A man fell into a Columbus Zoo exhibit Thursday after climbing on top of a handrail during the...
Man falls into exhibit during cheetah show at Columbus Zoo
Police found the 48-year-old man in a parking lot near the homeless encampment with a gunshot...
Man fatally shot near Akron homeless encampment
Ohio State High Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in...
Ashland County motorcycle crash kills 1
Man shot in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood in broad daylight, police say
Man shot in Cleveland’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood in broad daylight, police say