Missing 8-year-old Cleveland boy last seen playing at park, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a child who went missing Thursday.

A Cleveland spokesperson said 8-year-old Antonio Moss was last seen at 2:30 p.m. playing with his friends by his mother at Warsaw Park, located at 4007 E. 64th St., in the city’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood.

CPD said Antonio’s mother reported him missing at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on Antonio’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234.

