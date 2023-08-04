2 Strong 4 Bullies
Person struck by vehicle on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West 73rd and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Cleveland Police have closed the intersection to traffic.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

19 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest information.

