Person struck by vehicle on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West 73rd and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Cleveland Police have closed the intersection to traffic.
The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.
