Person struck by vehicle on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West 73rd and Lorain Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Cleveland Police have closed the intersection to traffic.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

