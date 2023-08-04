Report: Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel attempted suicide following 2016 release

Editor’s note: This story contains topics surrounding suicide and mental health. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former quarterback Johnny Manziel attempted to take his own life in the months following his release from the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from The Athletic’s David Ubben.

The Athletic says the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and Texas A&M alum will reveal his battles with mental health in the upcoming Netflix documentary, “Untold: Johnny Football.”

Ubben said the documentary’s director, Ryan Duffy, mentioned how Manziel broached the subject while first discussing the project.

Duffy would continue saying Manziel, who was cut from the Browns in March 2016, was ‘pretty much an open book’ about the subject.

Manziel said in the documentary that he began using OxyContin and cocaine daily following the 2015 NFL season. His weight dropped from 215 pounds to 175 pounds.

The Athletic says Manziel, who also revealed he was diagnosed with having bipolar disorder, refused to enter rehab twice.

Manziel admitted to self-sabotaging and going on a “$5 million bender” prior to attempting to take his own life.

The full story will be shared in the documentary, which is scheduled for release on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.