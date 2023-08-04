2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Report: Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel attempted suicide following 2016 release

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. Cincinnati won 37-3. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: This story contains topics surrounding suicide and mental health. If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former quarterback Johnny Manziel attempted to take his own life in the months following his release from the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from The Athletic’s David Ubben.

The Athletic says the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and Texas A&M alum will reveal his battles with mental health in the upcoming Netflix documentary, “Untold: Johnny Football.”

Ubben said the documentary’s director, Ryan Duffy, mentioned how Manziel broached the subject while first discussing the project.

Duffy would continue saying Manziel, who was cut from the Browns in March 2016, was ‘pretty much an open book’ about the subject.

Manziel said in the documentary that he began using OxyContin and cocaine daily following the 2015 NFL season. His weight dropped from 215 pounds to 175 pounds.

The Athletic says Manziel, who also revealed he was diagnosed with having bipolar disorder, refused to enter rehab twice.

Manziel admitted to self-sabotaging and going on a “$5 million bender” prior to attempting to take his own life.

The full story will be shared in the documentary, which is scheduled for release on Aug. 8.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates at first after hitting an RBI single off Chicago...
Josh Naylor, Tyler Freeman headed to injured list
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, right, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, left, smile...
Kevin Stefanski: ‘We have plenty of work to do’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) celebrates scrambling for a first...
Wilson solid as a backup as Jets begin Rodgers Era with 21-16 loss to Browns in Hall of Fame game