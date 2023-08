CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will be without 2 position players for this weekend and beyond.

Cleveland #Guardians will place both 1B Josh Naylor & INF Tyler Freeman on the 10-day IL before tonight's game with the White Sox. — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 4, 2023

Josh Naylor



Last 60 Games Played (May 12th to Now):



1.014 OPS 😳

86-for-234 (.368 BA)

12 HR

21 Doubles

60 RBI

35 Runspic.twitter.com/xTuoCWnahc — Cleveland Stats (@CLE_STATS) July 29, 2023

Naylor is hitting .306 this season with 15 HR and 79 RBI.

The Guardians host the White Sox this weekend.

Cleveland is 53-56, 2.5 games back of first-place Minnesota in the A.L. Central.

