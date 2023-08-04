2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Serious crash in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood closes Pearl Road

Multiple patients taken to area hospitals
Pearl Road Crash
Pearl Road Crash(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a rollover 2 vehicle accident in Cleveland’s old Brooklyn neighborhood.

The crash happened around 8:30 pm near Pearl and Altoona Roads.

Pearl Road is closed at Memphis Avenue.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Driver killed by gunman riding in truck beside him on I-77 in Summit County, sheriff says
Driver killed by gunman riding in truck beside him on I-77 in Summit County, sheriff says
COVID vaccine booster
COVID cases continue to rise in Ohio
Broken street light poles line a portion of Chester Avenue in downtown Cleveland.
‘That’s so dangerous’: Broken light poles held up with rope in downtown Cleveland
Port Clinton man survives car crash, after crossing all lanes on Route 2
Port Clinton man survives car crash, after crossing all lanes on Route 2