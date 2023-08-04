Serious crash in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood closes Pearl Road
Multiple patients taken to area hospitals
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a rollover 2 vehicle accident in Cleveland’s old Brooklyn neighborhood.
The crash happened around 8:30 pm near Pearl and Altoona Roads.
Pearl Road is closed at Memphis Avenue.
Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
