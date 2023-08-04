2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

VIDEO: Lorain Police bodycam shows arrest of 2nd Cleveland mass shooting suspect

By Alec Sapolin and Jeff Slawson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police officer-worn camera footage detailed the arrest of the second man charged in connection to the mass shooting in downtown Cleveland.

Lorain Police said officers arrested Kevin Del Valle-Salaman, 24, on July 17 for his role in the July 9 shooting.

Del Valle-Salaman is accused of driving Jaylon Jennings from the crime scene and not calling police.

Kevin Del Valle-Salaman
Kevin Del Valle-Salaman(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

The weapon Jennings allegedly used was in the trunk of Del Valle-Salaman’s car, said police.

Del Valle-Salaman pleaded not guilty to nine counts of attempted murder, 18 counts of felonious assault, and one count of obstructing justice. The judge set his bond at $1 million, even though the prosecutor asked for a $9 million bond.

Jennings, the accused shooter, pleaded not guilty on July 24 to nine counts of attempted murder, 18 counts of felonious assault, two counts of having weapons under disability, one count of grand theft, and one count of receiving stolen property.

Jennings is being held on a $9 million bond.

Both men will return to court on Aug. 7 for a pre-trial.

Jaylon Jennings
Jaylon Jennings((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

“Guns are destroying this community one shot at a time. People in this county should be able to pump gas or enjoy a night out without the fear of being shot,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “The idiot who fired into the crowd on West 6th Street will answer for his actions, so must everyone else who is pointing guns at innocent people.”

The mass shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. July 9 in the 1200 block of W. 6th Street.

Cleveland police previously released body camera video from the officers first on the scene.

All nine victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. Their names and conditions have not been released.

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting
Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting(Source: WOIO)

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of Del Valle-Salaman’s car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

Jennings was arrested July 11 at a home in the 2900 block of Toledo Ave. in Lorain.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Cleveland welcomes special guests ahead of Puerto Rican Parade
Cleveland welcomes special guests ahead of Puerto Rican Parade
VIDEO: Lorain Police bodycam shows arrest of 2nd Cleveland mass shooting suspect
VIDEO: Lorain Police bodycam shows arrest of 2nd Cleveland mass shooting suspect
'Her life was robbed': Young woman killed after teen crashes stolen Kia, Cleveland police say
'Her life was robbed': Young woman killed after teen crashes stolen Kia, Cleveland police say
Pedestrian struck at West 73rd and Lorain