1 arrested in West Salem drug trafficking bust, agency says

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WOIO) - An ongoing investigation for drug trafficking led to one person being put behind bars at the Wayne County Jail, the Medway Drug Enforcement Agency confirmed.

MDEA said they executed the search warrant into the West Salem home in the 100 block of East Buckeye Street with the following agencies on Aug. 4:

The search warrant was the result of an ongoing investigation for trafficking in controlled substances related to methamphetamine, suspected drug overdoses, and drug abuse at the residence, MDEA Director Hunt stated.

“We are thankful to have agencies like these who share our passion to make our communities safer and we will continue to work together to ensure we are doing our best to make them safer.,” according to Hunt.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.