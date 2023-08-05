2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Arizona man sentenced for shipping fentanyl across country into Northeast Ohio

U.S. Postal Inspectors found counterfeit pills hidden inside of a vacuum cleaner.
U.S. Postal Inspectors found counterfeit pills hidden inside of a vacuum cleaner.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A judge in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio this week sentenced a 37-year-old Arizona man after being found guilty of shipping fentanyl from across the country into Northeast Ohio.

A U.S. Department of Justice (USDOJ) spokesperson said the judge sentenced Solomon Odubajo, of Tempe, Arizona, to 248 months, or approximately 20.66 years, in prison after being found guilty of all six charges in his indictment related to the incident.

According to a USDOJ press release, Odubajo mailed a package with the fentanyl, shaped as counterfeit pills, from Phoenix to an address in Garfield Heights in April 2022.

U.S. Postal Inspectors after obtaining a search warrant for the package found approximately one kilogram, or 2.2 pounds, of those counterfeit pills hidden inside of a vacuum cleaner.

The DOJ said U.S. Postal Inspectors made the package available for pickup as part of an undercover operation on April 14, 2022, which led to Odubajo’s arrest after bringing the package to a residence in Avon.

Police searched the 37-year-old’s car after arresting him and found a hidden compartment containing a loaded handgun and approximately $17,500 in case, the DOJ said.

The DOJ also said police found another 0.5 kilograms, or 1.1 pounds, of the counterfeit pills inside the Avon residence.

DOJ officials said a testimony from a Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CCRFS) chemist revealed there were approximately 100,000 pills in the original parcel and an additional 50,000 pills in the residence.

A jury on April 27, 2023 found Odubajo guilty of the following crimes:

  • Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
  • Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering
  • Attempted Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
  • Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Grand jury indicts man for 2022 fatal East Cleveland shooting during high school reunion
Grand jury indicts man for 2022 fatal East Cleveland shooting during high school reunion
(Source: WOIO)
Grand jury indicts man for 2022 fatal East Cleveland shooting during high school reunion
James Mosley
Lorain assault on grandfather of 10 turns deadly, ruled a homicide
Today in 10: We break down what body cam video shows from the mass shooting arrest