Day of celebration held for Streetsboro High School sextortion victim

James Woods, a beloved student and track star, took his life just days before Thanksgiving,...
James Woods, a beloved student and track star, took his life just days before Thanksgiving, after he fell victim to a sextortion scheme.(Source: Family of James Woods)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The Streetsboro community Saturday held a day of celebration for the high school senior that fell victim to sextortion.

James Woods, 17, took his own life after falling victim to a sextortion scheme on Nov. 19, 2022.

Sextortion is an online crime that happens when an adult poses as a same-aged peer to convince a victim to share sexual pictures or perform sexual acts on camera.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public safety alert nearly one month later, citing a rise in the internet-based crime.

James’s parents, Timothy and Tamia Woods, have since used their heartbreak to raise awareness in the hopes that no other families suffer a similar fate.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Hotline at 988.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.

