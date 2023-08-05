2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dirt bike riders wanted for riding on Riverside High School sports fields, sheriff says

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of dirt bike riders are wanted for unlawfully riding on the Riverside High School sports fields, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and deputies need help identifying the suspects.

LCSO shared the complaint on Aug. 4, stating that “this is an unlawful practice and criminal charges will apply when intercepted and identified.”

“It is UNLAWFUL to ride an ATV and dirt bikes on private property without permission from the property owner,” LCSO said, and the Riverside Local School District does not permit off road vehicles on any of their properties.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:

Dirt bike riders wanted for riding on Riverside High School sports fields, sheriff says(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
Dirt bike riders wanted for riding on Riverside High School sports fields, sheriff says(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

“Criminal charges will apply if an off road motor vehicle operator is on the Riverside Local School District Property or any private property without permission,” according to LCSO.

If you can identify either of these two riders or have any other information on this crime, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620 and ask to speak with a deputy .

