Lorain assault on grandfather of 10 turns deadly, ruled a homicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The death of a 46-year-old Lorain grandfather of ten has officially been ruled a homicide according to the coroner.

James Mosley was ambushed, viciously attacked, and left to die on the pavement of a gas station on Broadway Avenue in Lorain. The assault happened on May 25, as Mosley’s two passengers went inside the service station to buy cigarettes.

Mosley with no warning was hit in the side of the head allegedly by Demetrius Benjamin, a man Mosley’s daughter Valerie Mosley tells 19 News her dad helped get a job and thought was his friend, “He hit him with an object so hard that my dad just fell backwards. When he fell backwards, that’s when he hit the back of his head.”

According to the family of the victim, the crime was caught on tape. Benjamin was arrested and charged with felonious assault, he has pleaded not guilty and posted a $5,000 bond.

But, Mosley’s daughter tells 19 News her dad, had seven skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, a broken jaw, and nose. He was hospitalized and spent nearly two months in hospice with no memory of his loved ones, and died on July 30 from his injuries. Just over two months after he was attacked.

The family tells 19 News criminal charges are expected to be upgraded to a far more serious charge since the coroner has ruled the death a homicide.

Mosley’s daughter says she’s heartbroken this happened because her father survived far worse, “He was on a ventilator in January and made it through it, he had a heart problem. They shocked him 55 times in 5 minutes and he made it. He has been through the impossible. It blows my mind somebody took him just by a hit.”

The victim’s daughter Valerie, along with her three small children spent two months by her father’s bedside in hospice before he died. Now, she’s suffering from a brain tumor that’s impacting her quality of life. Her father who was living with her and helping with the children had planned to be by his daughter’s side during an upcoming surgery and recovery. Now, Valerie Mosley is unsure of what the future holds, “He was my rock.”

A Go Fund Me account has been set up in Mosley’s daughter’s name to help the family with unexpected expenses.

