Northeast Ohio Weather: First Alert Days for Sunday and Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see more clouds than sun today as highs approach 80.

Increasing cloudiness tonight will include lows in the mid 60s.

Partly sunny skies and the risk of late-day storms on Sunday will couple with highs in the lower 80s.

Showers arrive Sunday night as lows retreat into the upper 60s.

Monday’s showers and storms may become severe as highs recover to the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature a few showers and thunder as highs peak in the upper 70s.

