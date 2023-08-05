2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: First Alert Days for Sunday and Monday

By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see more clouds than sun today as highs approach 80.

Increasing cloudiness tonight will include lows in the mid 60s.

Partly sunny skies and the risk of late-day storms on Sunday will couple with highs in the lower 80s.

Showers arrive Sunday night as lows retreat into the upper 60s.

Monday’s showers and storms may become severe as highs recover to the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature a few showers and thunder as highs peak in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Showers and storms return late in the weekend; ALERT issued
19 First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms Monday; beautiful Saturday ahead
19 First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms Monday; beautiful Saturday ahead
19 First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms Monday; beautiful Saturday ahead
Threat of severe thunderstorms on Monday.
19 First Alert Weather Day: Threat of severe storms Monday; beautiful Saturday ahead
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/4/2023