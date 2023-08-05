Report: Police review board said truck driver was at fault for officer’s use of K-9

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Circleville Police Department determined that the use of force against truck driver Jadarrius Rose, who was attacked by a police K-9, was a “direct result of the suspect eluding officers on a 30-mile vehicle pursuit and failing to comply with officers commands,” according to the final Use of Force review obtained by CNN.

“The suspect was given three commands to get on the ground so that he could be apprehended. After the suspect refused to comply with the commands the police K-9 was used to apprehend the suspect,” the report reads. According to the board’s review, Rose “continued to resist” as he was being taken to the ground by the K-9 by “placing his hands towards his waistband.”

Officer Ryan Speakman was fired on July 26.

The Circleville Police Department released a statement saying he “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers.”

Documents obtained by CNN included a letter written by Chief Baer to Circleville Mayor, Don McIlroy, saying the conduct Speakman deployed that violated Circleville Police Policy “was not part of the K-9 deployment on July 4, 2023. The conduct resulting in this discipline occurred in the days following the deployment.”

According to the CNN story, Circleville PD’s review board previously stated that all personnel involved in apprehending Rose acted within departmental policy, but the latest report acknowledges “additional observations showed that tactics could be changed or trained upon,” including the officer having been within “strikable range” from the suspect and turning his back toward the suspect in order to redirect the K-9.

The report also states that former officer Speakman positioned himself and his backup officer in a “crossfire situation” with the Ohio State Highway Patrol units and says the K-9 was “distracted and unsure of his intended target” due to the large number of law enforcement personnel giving commands to the suspect.

The board concluded their review with a recommendation for the incident to also be sent to the K-9 training agency for review.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.