Reports: Cavaliers G Ricky Rubio putting career on pause indefinitely to focus on mental health

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Ricky Rubio announced Saturday he is putting his career on an indefinite pause while he focuses on mental health, according to reports from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

Rubio, the 32-year-old point guard and 2019 World Cup MVP, signed a 3-year, $18.4 million deal with the Cavs during last year’s off-season.

“I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right,” Rubio said in a statement, according to ESPN.

Rubio averaged 5.2 points per game in 17.2 minutes last season with Cleveland.

