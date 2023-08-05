2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reports: Cavaliers G Ricky Rubio putting career on pause indefinitely to focus on mental health

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio positions to take a shot during an NBA basketball game...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio positions to take a shot during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Ricky Rubio announced Saturday he is putting his career on an indefinite pause while he focuses on mental health, according to reports from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

Rubio, the 32-year-old point guard and 2019 World Cup MVP, signed a 3-year, $18.4 million deal with the Cavs during last year’s off-season.

“I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right,” Rubio said in a statement, according to ESPN.

Rubio averaged 5.2 points per game in 17.2 minutes last season with Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to the Cavs for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

