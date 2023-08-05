CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The theft suspect who broke into North High Brewing is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said the suspect broke into the brewery located at 2814 Detroit Ave, at 1:55 a.m. on July 31.

The suspect then stole cash and a register, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect breaks into Ohio City brewery, steals cash, register, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Suspect breaks into Ohio City brewery, steals cash, register, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Suspect breaks into Ohio City brewery, steals cash, register, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Suspect breaks into Ohio City brewery, steals cash, register, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.