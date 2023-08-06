19 First Alert Weather Days: Strong to severe storms possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Partly sunny skies and scattered storms - some strong to severe today - will couple with highs in the low 80s.

Showers continue tonight as lows retreat into the upper 60s in plenty of humidity.

Monday’s showers and storms may also be strong to severe as highs recover into the upper 70s.

Tuesday will feature a few showers and thunder (mainly early) as highs peak in the mid to upper 70s amid breezy northwest winds.

Wednesday promises mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

