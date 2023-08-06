2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

62-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man shot and killed, police say

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.(MGN)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls man was shot and killed on Germaine Street Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 4 pm the Cuyahoga Falls police department received a 911 call for shots fired.

When officers arrived they found the 62-year-old resident of the home in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

All parties involved have been identified and there is no ongoing public safety concern.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police detective bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

More information will be released as it comes available.

The identity of the man is pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Three-year-old Dixie died after she was shot multiple times by a Lorain police officer. The...
Lorain Police release bodycam of family’s pet dog shot and killed by officer
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

NFL player Joe Thomas during his introduction into the Pro football Hall of Fame (AP Photo/...
Browns reliable tackle Joe Thomas finally gets biggest victory, enshrinement into Hall of Fame
Video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a Circleville K9 attacking a truck driver...
Report: Police review board said truck driver was at fault for officer’s use of K-9
Day of celebration held for Streetsboro High School sextortion victim
Day of celebration held for Streetsboro High School sextortion victim
James Woods, a beloved student and track star, took his life just days before Thanksgiving,...
Day of celebration held for Streetsboro High School sextortion victim