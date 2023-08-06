62-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man shot and killed, police say

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Falls man was shot and killed on Germaine Street Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 4 pm the Cuyahoga Falls police department received a 911 call for shots fired.

When officers arrived they found the 62-year-old resident of the home in the backyard with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

All parties involved have been identified and there is no ongoing public safety concern.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police detective bureau and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

More information will be released as it comes available.

The identity of the man is pending notification of next of kin.

