Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shoots individual, Ohio BCI investigating

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has launched an investigation after an Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shot one person.

An Ohio BCI spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of U.S. Route 250 in the Village of Polk.

Ohio BCI confirmed no officers were injured in the shooting, but one individual died as a result.

The deceased individual has not been identified.

The circumstances behind the shooting have not been clarified.

Ohio BCI confirmed the investigation is still ongoing.

19 News has reached out to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office for additional comments.

