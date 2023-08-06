2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shoots individual, Ohio BCI investigating

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has launched an investigation after an Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shot one person.

An Ohio BCI spokesperson confirmed the shooting happened at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of U.S. Route 250 in the Village of Polk.

Ohio BCI confirmed no officers were injured in the shooting, but one individual died as a result.

The deceased individual has not been identified.

The circumstances behind the shooting have not been clarified.

Ohio BCI confirmed the investigation is still ongoing.

19 News has reached out to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office for additional comments.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shoots individual, Ohio BCI investigating
Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shoots individual, Ohio BCI investigating
Pearl Road Crash
Cleveland family of woman killed by speeding stolen Kia wants answers, justice
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, center, and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) exchange...
White Sox beat Guardians 7-4 after Tim Anderson and José Ramírez exchange punches in brawl
Cleveland family of woman killed by speeding stolen Kia wants answers, justice
Cleveland family of woman killed by speeding stolen Kia wants answers, justice