Cleveland family of woman killed by speeding stolen Kia wants answers, justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is demanding answers after an innocent young woman was killed when a teen driving a speeding stolen Kia slammed into the vehicle she was riding in, killing her instantly, and injuring several others.

The fatal crash happened Thursday night around 8:30 at Pearl and Altoona roads in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

21-year-old Janet Reyes who had just flown into town from Arizona to visit her family for a week died at the scene on Pearl and Altoona roads, according to Cleveland first responders. The white car she was riding in with a friend, crushed beyond recognition by the violent impact of the crash.

Carmin Gandarilla is the victim’s mother and is devastated beyond words, “My daughter is the last one that’s going to die because of this reason. We all got to get involved. It’s ridiculous, we’ve got to put a stop to this.”

What this Northeast Ohio mother is determined to put a stop to is the deadly, horrific car crashes caused by teens in stolen cars, “Those Kia Boyz we got to take them off the streets. I don’t know how we are going to do it, but we’re going to have to figure it out,” Gandarilla said.

Reyes was just blocks away from home when the fatal crash happened. Fifteen seconds after the crash a video obtained by 19 News shows two undercover police vehicles pulling up to the scene.

Alberto DeJesus the father of the victim wants to know if police were chasing the stolen car because he says no one’s life is worth risking to catch a stolen vehicle, and as for the teens who police say caused the deadly crash, “This is not a game. These young kids they need to stop.”

Leslie Reyes the victim’s sister says her family’s world has been turned upside down, “Words don’t describe what my family is feeing at this moment. There’s no words.”

The family left questioning why some teens don’t value life, while also struggling to understand why a young woman who came home to visit the family she cherished had to die to bring attention to a crisis that continues to leave the blood of our loved ones on the street, “She didn’t have to die,” DeJesus said.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for victim Janet Reyes to help her mother with expenses.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.