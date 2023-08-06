2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland stolen car rolls over in Shaker Heights, 4 teens inside

Stolen car rolls over in Shaker Heights
Stolen car rolls over in Shaker Heights(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police attempted to stop a stolen car Sunday, but after losing control, the four teens inside were taken to the hospital.

Police said around 3:06 p.m. they were alerted by their Flock camera surveillance system that a silver Toyota Camry with Arizona license plates was in the city of Cleveland Heights travelling toward Shaker Heights.

The car had been reported stolen from the city of Cleveland, police said.

Officers said they tried to stop the Toyota, but it sped away from them.

According to police, witnesses told officers that the driver of the stolen car lost control on South Woodland Road near Parkland Road, and ended up on its side on a lawn in the 2000 block of South Park Boulevard.

EMS transported the four teens inside to Rainbow Baby and Children’s Hospital.

The identities of the teens was not released, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputies fatally shoot 63-year-old man
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Northeast Ohio prison
Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shoots individual, Ohio BCI investigating
Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputy fatally shoots individual, Ohio BCI investigating
Pearl Road Crash
Cleveland family of woman killed by speeding stolen Kia wants answers, justice