Cleveland stolen car rolls over in Shaker Heights, 4 teens inside

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights police attempted to stop a stolen car Sunday, but after losing control, the four teens inside were taken to the hospital.

Police said around 3:06 p.m. they were alerted by their Flock camera surveillance system that a silver Toyota Camry with Arizona license plates was in the city of Cleveland Heights travelling toward Shaker Heights.

The car had been reported stolen from the city of Cleveland, police said.

Officers said they tried to stop the Toyota, but it sped away from them.

According to police, witnesses told officers that the driver of the stolen car lost control on South Woodland Road near Parkland Road, and ended up on its side on a lawn in the 2000 block of South Park Boulevard.

EMS transported the four teens inside to Rainbow Baby and Children’s Hospital.

The identities of the teens was not released, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.