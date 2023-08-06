Police looking for woman who escaped from Northeast Ohio prison

LIBSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Northeast Ohio are actively searching for a woman who escaped from prison Saturday night.

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center.

LPD said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

LPD said Croley is believed to be wearing a bright orange tank top and black shorts and is believed to be driving a stolen blue Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office also said Croley may be heading to Salem or Youngstown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call LPD at 330-424-7810.

