Police looking for woman who escaped from Northeast Ohio prison

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center.(Source: Columbiana County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LIBSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Northeast Ohio are actively searching for a woman who escaped from prison Saturday night.

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center.

LPD said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

LPD said Croley is believed to be wearing a bright orange tank top and black shorts and is believed to be driving a stolen blue Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office also said Croley may be heading to Salem or Youngstown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call LPD at 330-424-7810.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

