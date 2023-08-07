19 First Alert Day: Threat of severe storms and heavy rain today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A humid air mass in place again today. Low pressure over Indiana this morning. The system will track just south of Cleveland this afternoon then east out of Ohio by this evening. Rain and storms likely today. A few storms could turn severe. Heavy rain rates a definite possibility. The better risk for this will be during the afternoon hours. Be prepared for travel disruptions. High temperatures in the 70s. It looks like most of the rain will be out by this evening. We went with a cloudy sky. The humidity lowers. A weak disturbance later tomorrow and Tuesday evening could set off a few showers.

