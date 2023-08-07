2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide in midair in Southern California, officials say

Fire officials address the media after two helicopters collide while battling a fire in California. (Source: CALFIRE/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) - Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

One of the helicopters landed safely. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference early Monday.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, Fulcher said.

Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County.(Source: KABC via CNN)

Shortly after the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was reported to have extended into the vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

Fire officials address the media after two helicopters collide while battling a fire in...
Helicopter collision: 'Thankful it wasn't worse,' officials say
Mackenzie Shirilla
Jury trial begins for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident
A pile of bags is seen as scouts prepare to leave the jamboree in South Korea early.
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer faces sentencing on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing