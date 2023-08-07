2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police bust teenagers after smoke shop burglary

Akron police are still searching for the suspects that put four teenagers in the hospital on...
Akron police are still searching for the suspects that put four teenagers in the hospital on the 4th of July.(19 News)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say officers arrested two teenagers early Sunday in connection to a smoke shop burglary.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. Sunday at High Intentions on Merriman Road.

Officers say a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy broke the front door glass with a rock to get inside.

They allegedly stole items including vape pens from the business.

Officers say they quickly found the teens, who matched the suspect descriptions, after responding to the store.

Both teens were detained and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say they are facing charges of breaking and entering, criminal damaging and obstructing official business.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

