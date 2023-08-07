Akron police bust teenagers after smoke shop burglary

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say officers arrested two teenagers early Sunday in connection to a smoke shop burglary.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. Sunday at High Intentions on Merriman Road.

Officers say a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy broke the front door glass with a rock to get inside.

They allegedly stole items including vape pens from the business.

Officers say they quickly found the teens, who matched the suspect descriptions, after responding to the store.

Both teens were detained and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say they are facing charges of breaking and entering, criminal damaging and obstructing official business.

