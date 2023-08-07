Akron Police: Home riddled with bullets following shootout, guns seized

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers are looking for those responsible in a potential shootout situation that occurred Friday.

Lt. Michael Miller said the shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m. in the 300 block of Crestwood Avenue.

Miller said the responding officers found at least one parked car and a home in the 200 block of Grove Avenue all struck by bullets.

Officers detained nearly a dozen people that were inside the home on Crestwood Avenue and found two handguns and a rifle drum magazine from the home, among other pieces of evidence.

Miller said detectives were notified a vehicle sped from the scene following the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact APD at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

