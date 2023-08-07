2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Police: Home riddled with bullets following shootout, guns seized

Akron police officers are looking for those responsible in a potential shootout situation that...
Akron police officers are looking for those responsible in a potential shootout situation that occurred Friday.(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers are looking for those responsible in a potential shootout situation that occurred Friday.

Lt. Michael Miller said the shooting occurred at around 9:18 a.m. in the 300 block of Crestwood Avenue.

Miller said the responding officers found at least one parked car and a home in the 200 block of Grove Avenue all struck by bullets.

Officers detained nearly a dozen people that were inside the home on Crestwood Avenue and found two handguns and a rifle drum magazine from the home, among other pieces of evidence.

Miller said detectives were notified a vehicle sped from the scene following the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact APD at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

62-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man shot and killed, police say
62-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man shot and killed, police say
Akron Police
Akron police search for suspects in ‘senseless and unprovoked attack’ at bus stop
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train...
Case Western Reserve University seeks volunteers for East Palestine health study
Marlon Benn
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Cleveland drive-by shooting suspect