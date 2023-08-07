Akron police search for suspects in ‘senseless and unprovoked attack’ at bus stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said multiple teen suspects are accused in the “senseless and unprovoked attack” of a 52-year-old woman at a bus stop.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near South Arlington Street and Barbara Avenue.

According to police, the victim said when she exited the bus, a group of six to eight teenagers began to harass her.

She described the suspects as around 12 to 15 years old, including girls and boys.

The victim told police that during the attack, the teens kicked her head and body and stole her purse and cell phone.

According to police, the woman received treatment at Summa Health Akron City Hospital for her injuries.

Investigators are still searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also text tips to 274637 or submit online.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.