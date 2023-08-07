2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns defensive ends Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas to miss “extended time” with knee injuries

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns defensive line, already a question mark, will now be down 2 more players, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Monday.

Stefanski said defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will miss “extended time” with knee injuries.

Both players are in their 2nd year with the team.

Thomas played 10 games as a rookie last year, making 9 tackles.

Wright played all 17 games, starting five, and compiiled 28 tackles.

The Browns continue training camp in Berea this week, leading up to Friday’s preseason home game against Washington.

