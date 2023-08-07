2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

