Case Western Reserve University seeks volunteers for East Palestine health study

By Avery Williams
Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Researchers at Case Western Reserve University are studying the impacts of the toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

As part of their study into DNA damage, the research team is seeking volunteers from East Palestine and the surrounding areas.

VOLUNTEER SIGN UP: Join the Health Future Research Project

Read more 19 News coverage on the East Palestine train derailment

The university says concerns among residents there remain high due to the “unknown and potentially long-term environmental and health effects.”

According to the researchers, the study seeks to measure damage to a person’s DNA, which can increase risks of chronic health conditions such as cancer, metabolic and autoimmune diseases.

Volunteers may be asked to participate in online questionnaires, in-person interviews, medical testing and more.

