Cleveland woman brutally bitten by dog, city kennel didn’t answer after hours call for help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Cleveland woman is in serious condition after being bitten by a pit bull early Monday morning.

The attack happened around 3:30 a.m. near West 25th and Swift Avenue in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

Sandra Jones, a nearby neighbor, said this happened at a homeless camp.

Witnesses wanted to remain anonymous, so Jones read an emotional letter from someone at the camp.

“Last night was very traumatic for all of us. Our beautiful and well-loved dog attacked us. That person is recovering in the hospital. Unfortunately, our dog has crossed the rainbow bridge,” Jones read in the letter. “We encourage you to send prayers to our friend and our dog. They are both part of our family and community. We’d appreciate our privacy as we deal with our grief and the recovery of our good friend.”

Cleveland Police called the city’s kennel to come stop the dog.

According to the incident report, the kennel did not pick up repeated calls to their after hours number.

It took officers over an hour to get a pole to put the dog in custody.

The city told 19 News they are investigating why no one was able to be reached on the kennel’s after hours on call number.

The Division of Animal Care & Control is tasked with responding to calls 24 hours a day. Animal Care Officers work between the hours of 7am – 9:30pm and there is an “on-call” officer tasked with responding to any calls that come in after hours. The dog was euthanized. This specific incident is currently being reviewed and discipline will be issued if the review warrants it.

According to CPD policy, if officers are confronted by a dog in a menacing way and they cannot control it, they are allowed to do whatever is necessary to keep themselves and the public safe.

Killing the dog is a last resort, according to the policy.

The pit bull was euthanized after the attack, according to the city.

