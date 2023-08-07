Collinwood Crusader working to make his neighborhood safer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Cars squealing down the street doing donuts right up and down St. Clair right out here, the drug dealing which takes place in the neighborhood, and the shootings every night.”

Lawrence Hill has had enough. He wants neighbors in South Collinwood to feel safe.

“Some people across the street were shooting at a passing car,” Hill recalls of an incident two weeks ago. " I was on the porch and (then) there were about fifteen to eighteen shell casings sitting in my driveway.”

He wrote an email to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb: “My frustration was that we have a Mayor that promised us so much when he came into office but evidently, it appears, It’s not getting delivered.”

He’s lived on Stevenson Road off St. Clair near East 156th Street for 33 years.

His house become a target of a drive-by shooting when he pushed back on drug dealers and gang members, and he was even the Citizen of the Year in Ward 11.

Mayor Bibb personally called Hill over the weekend and promised to stop by, issuing a statement:

“The safety of our residents is the number one priority of the administration. Upon receiving an email from Mr. Hill, the mayor instructed the Cleveland Division of Police to respond. The safety director discussed the situation with the councilman for that ward and ensured that patrol cars continue to monitor the area. Police Chief Drummond, Commander Johnson and his officers target Stevenson on a regular basis. The department of public safety addresses all citizen complaints within the city. We want residents to continue to inform the administration of concerns in their neighborhoods. It is critical that we work together to help curb violence and make our community safer.”

“It shows that somebody paid attention, somebody cares, and what I did counted,” said Hill.

Hill said the neighborhood has gotten quieter after police arrested about a dozen juveniles for a gas station attack in July, but there’s a long way to go, according to the long-time South Collinwood resident.

