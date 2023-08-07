2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Couple with ‘WE-HIGH’ license plate arrested after traffic stop, sheriff’s office says

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”
Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”(Clay County, Missouri Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A Missouri driver caught the attention of police with a unique license plate.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement tried to pull over a vehicle this weekend for a traffic violation, but the driver took off.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped, and the two people inside were arrested by a Claycomo Police Department officer and a sheriff’s deputy.

Officials noted that the vehicle had a license plate that read, “WE-HIGH.”

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of the license plate to Facebook with a caption that read, in part, “A good way to avoid the attention of law enforcement while driving is not to flee from a traffic stop and not have a license plate that says, ‘WE HIGH.’”

The sheriff’s office told KCTV the case remains under investigation and the two people have not yet been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

62-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man shot and killed, police say
62-year-old Cuyahoga Falls man shot and killed, police say
Officials in South Carolina said a newborn baby was found abandoned in some bushes.
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes, police say
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Attorneys for 3 last-known survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeal dismissed reparations case
Terry Francona on Guardians-White Sox suspensions: 'You always have your side of the story'