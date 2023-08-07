East Cleveland officers plead guilty to multiple robbery charges, theft while on duty

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers, Alfonzo Cole, 35, and Willie Sims, 32, both plead guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of theft in office for stealing from multiple people while on duty from July 2020 to July 2023, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor said.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the public,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “These officers took an oath to serve and protect the public and with their actions they violated that oath. The citizens of East Cleveland deserve better and today demonstrates that public corruption of any kind will not be tolerated in Cuyahoga County.”

According to a release from the prosecutor, on July 7, 2020 the 52-year-old victim was engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman in the parking lot of a gas station near Euclid Avenue and Shaw Avenue.

Sims responded to the scene, and saw and gun in the victim’s car.

Officials said Sims searched the car and removed $3,850 from the victim’s car.

On Sept. 22, 2023, the release said Cole pulled over a victim, 43, near Euclid Avenue and Marloes Avenue.

While stopped, officials said Cole removed $850 and around $400 worth of suspected marijuana from the car.

He then issued a traffic citation to the victim containing his signature and an East Cleveland Police sergeant’s signature.

On Nov. 8, 2020, Sims pulled over a car on Paige Avenue.

The person stopped was driving the 34-year-old victim’s car.

While stopped, Sims found and removed $1,300 from the trunk of the car.

On June 22, 2021, Cole pulled over a 26-year-old victim on Bender Avenue.

Officials said Cole removed $4,000 from the car, along with suspected marijuana and a firearm.

On the same day, Cole pulled over an 18-year-old victim on Noble Road.

Cole asked the 18-year-old if there was a gun in the car and then searched the car.

He removed the victim’s mother’s gun, found under the seat, and bullet found in the glove box.

On July 8, 2021, Sims pulled over the same victim from the Nov. 8, 2020, incident at a gas station located near Euclid Avenue and Superior Road.

Sims removed $781 and suspected marijuana edibles from the car.

On July 8, 2021, both Sims and Cole pulled over a 21-year-old victim at a gas station located near Euclid Avenue and Superior Road.

Sims removed $4,000 from the victim’s car. The victim reported the theft to the East Cleveland Police Department (ECPD) and the ECPD contacted the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD).

CCSD executed a search warrant at Cole’s residence on July 13, 2021, and recovered the guns from both June 22, 2021 traffic stops, along with suspected marijuana edibles.

The investigation also revealed that Cole forged an East Cleveland Police sergeant’s signature on the traffic citation issued on September 22, 2020, and that the sergeant was not on the scene at the time of the traffic stop.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that a total of $14,781 was stolen along with two firearms from six total victims.

Cole pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Four counts of Robbery (a felony of the third degree)

One count of Theft In Office (a felony of the fifth degree)

Cole additionally pleaded guilty to the following charges on an unrelated case:

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability (a felony of the third degree)

One count of Carrying Concealed Weapons (a felony of the fourth degree)

Willie Sims pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Four counts of Robbery (a felony of the third degree)

One count of Theft In Office (a felony of the fifth degree)

The investigation was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cole will be sentenced on both cases on September 11. Sims will also be sentenced on September 11.

