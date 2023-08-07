2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting

East Cleveland Police have pursued 28 suspects that ran from officers so far in 2022.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in East Cleveland Sunday.

East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard said the shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the area of Knowles Street.

Gerhard said East Cleveland EMS found three victims, one man and two women, with gunshot wounds.

One woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, Gerhard said, while the other woman suffered life-threatening injuries.

Gerhard said the man was pronounced dead.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7563.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

