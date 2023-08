CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians have a new outfielder in the mix.

The A's just announced that Ramon Laureano, who had been the club's longest-tenured position player, has been claimed by the Cleveland Guardians. — Karl Buscheck (@KarlBuscheck) August 7, 2023

Laureano, 29, is in his sixth big-league season, all with Oakland.

He’s hitting .213 with 6 homers this season but is a highly-regarded defensive outfielder.

The A’s have been in need of Ramón Laureano’s defense, but also it’s still surprising when people run against him. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/nJyfKGgrZb — Joe Hughes (@VegasJoeHughes) April 29, 2023

The offense has looked much better since Ramón Laureano has returned. The Oakland A’s have put up 18 runs over the last two games. #Athletics #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/EwrbRDvGCG — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) July 30, 2023

To make room on the roster, Cleveland designated pitcher Chris Vallimont for assignment.

