Guardians star Jose Ramirez suspended 3 games for brawl

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramírez (11) and Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, right, square off during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez has been suspended 3 games for his fight Saturday with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, MLB announced Monday.

Anderson was suspended for 6 games.

Emmanuel Clase got a 1-game suspension, as did both managers, Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Chicago’s Pedro Grifol, and Guardians coach Mike Sarbaugh.

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Cleveland’s Gabriel Arias each received an undisclosed fine.

Any of the people suspended could appeal, so their availability for tonight is still in question.

