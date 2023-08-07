Guardians star Jose Ramirez suspended 3 games for brawl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez has been suspended 3 games for his fight Saturday with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, MLB announced Monday.

Anderson was suspended for 6 games.

The best part of the Tim Anderson-Jose Ramirez fight is both the second base umpire and Cleveland radio broadcaster going from baseball mode to boxing mode in the snap of a finger. pic.twitter.com/89uEX4aCN4 — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) August 6, 2023

Emmanuel Clase got a 1-game suspension, as did both managers, Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Chicago’s Pedro Grifol, and Guardians coach Mike Sarbaugh.

White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Cleveland’s Gabriel Arias each received an undisclosed fine.

Any of the people suspended could appeal, so their availability for tonight is still in question.

