I-90 in Cleveland shut down from flooding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 in Cleveland has been shut down due to flooding following Monday’s storms.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials confirmed the roadways have been shut down at Carnegie Avenue, with the two left lanes blocked.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 eastbound at Carnegie Ave. is CLOSED due to high water. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. Check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/5yZG28JdSv — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) August 7, 2023

Officials have not confirmed when it will be re-opened.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.