I-90 in Cleveland shut down from flooding(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I-90 in Cleveland has been shut down due to flooding following Monday’s storms.

Ohio Department of Transportation officials confirmed the roadways have been shut down at Carnegie Avenue, with the two left lanes blocked.

Officials have not confirmed when it will be re-opened.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

