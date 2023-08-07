2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Jury trial begins for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident

Mackenzie Shirilla
Mackenzie Shirilla(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July 2022 car accident is set to begin in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning.

Strongsville police arrested Shirilla on Nov. 4, 2022.

According to police, on July 31, 2022 Shirilla lost control of her Toyota Camry and crashed into a building in the 11700 block of Alameda Dr.

A passer-by called police and when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three victims unconscious, not breathing, and trapped in the vehicle.

Strongsville firefighters pulled all three victims from the vehicle.

Dominic Russo
Dominic Russo((Source: GoFundme))

Dominic Russo, 20, and Davion Flanagan, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Davion Flanagan
Davion Flanagan((Source: GoFundme))

Both Shirilla and Flanagan graduated from Strongsville High School last year.

Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the Columbia Church of God in Columbia Station, several days before the accident.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

According to court documents, Shirilla is facing a total of 18 charges:

Counts One and Two: Aggravated murder. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts Three, Four, Five and Six: Murder. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts Seven, Eight, Nine and 10: Felonious assault. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Counts 11 and 12: Aggravated vehicular homicide. This is for the July 31 car accident.

Count 13: Trafficking. The document lists the drug as Psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Count 14: Drug possession. The document lists the drug as Psilocybin or magic mushrooms.

Count 15: Possessing Criminal Tools. The document lists this as a digital scale.

Count 16: Breaking and Entering. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

Count 17: Vandalism. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

Count 18: Desecration. This is for the July 19 break-in at the Columbia Church of God on Root Road in Columbia Station.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M
Former Cleveland Brown Al Bubba Baker with "Shark Tank" investor Daymond John.
Shark Tank’s Daymond John granted restraining order against former Cleveland Browns player

Latest News

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Northeast Ohio prison
Cleveland stolen car rolls over in Shaker Heights, 4 teens inside
Cleveland stolen car rolls over in Shaker Heights, 4 teens inside
Stolen car rolls over in Shaker Heights
Cleveland stolen car rolls over in Shaker Heights, 4 teens inside
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Ashland County Sheriff’s Deputies fatally shoot 63-year-old man