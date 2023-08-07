Messy morning commute in Cleveland: What caused major flooding on I-90?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland drivers had a longer commute Monday morning after the Ohio Department of Transportation said a Telsa hub cap caused major flooding on I-90 East.

It happened downtown near Carnegie Avenue. ODOT says the vehicle part was blocking the pipe.

“It was crazy. They pulled that hub cap, and within 10 minutes the water was off the road,” said Public Information Officer Brett Kovacs.

The highway closed for a short time because it was too dangerous for drivers.

Others like Makayla Stratton had to navigate around the downtown mess most of the morning.

“I was going 15 miles per hour for 30 minutes,” she said.

A few people were frustrated trying to switch lanes.

“Slow down and try to be nice, let people cut in and get in there,” said Maxine Hydeman.

ODOT says litter is a major concern. This wasn’t the first flood due to trash.

“If there is any blockage within those pipes, it can cause a back up. That’s what we saw this morning,” said Kovacs.

He says ODOT crews have found many types of items causing blockages, including:

Life jackets

Styrofoam

Coolers

Undercarriages of cars

Pieces of bumpers

Kovacs says a long term solution is in the works. In the meantime, they urge people to not litter.

