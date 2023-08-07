Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful next few days; storms return Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a very wet 24 hours across northern Ohio, with several communities picking up over an inch of rain since Sunday.

Some of our highest rainfall totals over the last 24 hours, via our friends at @NWSCLE and our local weather observers. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/SCOoKtRJaV — Samantha Roberts 🌤 (@SamRobertsWX) August 7, 2023

Any lingering rain showers or thunderstorms will gradually wind down over the next few hours.

Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s overnight.

A few hit or miss rain showers are possible overnight, mainly in the Primary “Snow” Belt.

Tomorrow will be a much better day weather-wise.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow night.

