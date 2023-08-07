2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Beautiful next few days; storms return Thursday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a very wet 24 hours across northern Ohio, with several communities picking up over an inch of rain since Sunday.

Any lingering rain showers or thunderstorms will gradually wind down over the next few hours.

Temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s overnight.

A few hit or miss rain showers are possible overnight, mainly in the Primary “Snow” Belt.

Tomorrow will be a much better day weather-wise.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow night.

