Questions surround body found in Garfield Heights

By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The medical examiner identified a woman found off Osborn Road in Garfield Heights Friday morning. Three days later, there are still plenty of questions left unanswered.

According to the medical examiner, 29-year-old Ashley Delgado was found dead just off the road early Friday morning.

The Garfield Heights sent out a release Monday afternoon without any new information from what was released prior by the medical examiner.

Calls to the mayor and city council members resulted in voicemail boxes or directions to contact the police.

The fire department said EMS was on the scene but declined to comment, citing HIPAA as the reason.

The medical examiner said an autopsy is underway but will not have an update before Tuesday.

19 News asked neighbors in the area about the incident, but people repeatedly said they either did not know what happened or did not have a comment.

The result of a lack of information means a host of questions remain unanswered.

How did Delgado end up next to Osborn Road? Is this being investigated as a homicide? Is there concern for public safety in the area? What happened to Delgado?

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

